Ant-Man writer still interested in a Silver Surfer movie

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be cosmic. It is a reality that has been known for a long time, and Kevin Feige himself, president of Marvel Studios, has commented on it on more than one occasion. Part of this more cosmic area that has been explored very briefly so far in the MCU includes characters of the stature of Nova, Adam Warlock, Silver Surfer or Galactus, to mention only a few.

Among these, the fans have their favorites, and one that has many followers is Silver Surfer, or Silver Stele or Silver Surfer depending on the area. There is currently no active Marvel Studios project that is known to include this character. What’s more, this character is in the Infinity War comics who “warns” Earth of Thanos’ arrival, as the Hulk does at the beginning of “Avengers: Infinity War.” However, there are a writer applying himself to work on a movie of the character: Adam McKay.

The writer has a long record of works in the industry, such as “The big bet” or “The vice of power”, but highlights his work as a writer in “Ant-Man.” In 2018 he revealed that he had conversations with Marvel to work on projects related to the Guardians of the Galaxy and Inhumans, but they could end up being linked to them. By then he also expressed his desire to direct a Silver Surfer film.

In a new Happy Sad Confused interview, McKay shared his thoughts on a possible Silver Surfer-centric movie, acknowledging that along with other colleagues a few years ago they tried to do a project, discovering how complicated the character was for them due to his close relationship with the Fantastic Four

Silver Surfer was complicated. There was something in it, because we investigated it. I think that is connected to the Fantastic Four and therefore lives under his own umbrella. But there was something that got in the way because we investigated it a couple of years ago, but it could be wrong. I could be remembering wrong but there was a reason why it didn’t take place or someone was already working on it.

McKay shared details of his idea of ​​the film’s plot as an “environmental allegory” centered around the iconic character, and he still sees a lot of potential for the character, so he hasn’t lost interest at all.

If you look at Galactus and the Silver Surfer’s origin story, how he sacrificed himself for his home planet. Norrin Radd, was that his name? I haven’t thought of that name in a long time. It would be very easy to turn it into an environmental allegory. I think it could be an amazing movie, and I think it could be the most visually shocking Marvel movie ever made. I haven’t lost interest in it. In fact, now that you mention it, I might call on the phone to see what happens..

