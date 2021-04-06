Ant-Man movie composer hopes to return for Ant-Man 3

The composer Christophe beck he was in charge of making the soundtrack of the two films dedicated to the hero Ant-Man, and he was also the main composer of the series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision” released earlier this year.

The also composer of films such as “Frozen” was the other day in an interview in which he spoke of his potential participation in future projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and evidently he is looking at the third Ant-Man film, entitled “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and that it will begin to shoot possibly at the end of May.

Directly, Beck was asked about his possible return for the third installment of the franchise directed by Paul Rudd, and he has been very hopeful about the possibility:

I really hope to return, I have a great relationship with Peyton Reed, the director of the first two and the third film. I have all my hopes pinned on the third movie.

Beck then explained that having a character like Kang is what would excite him the most if he returned to the MCU to compose “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”:

With the addition of a character like Kang… if I do, I will consider it a privilege and a responsibility to set the tone for that character.

It is logical that his participation in the film may not be closed yet, taking into account that the production of the film has not even begun, although it is possible that Reed has had a conversation about it,

Via information | Spitfire Audio