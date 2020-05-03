Share

Peyton reed, the director of Ant-Man, reveals which Avenger he was talking to Falcon before facing Scott Lang.

Ant-Man, which launched in 2015, showed us the story of a Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and eat turned from thief to hero. The film also featured Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly as the father / daughter team Hope van Dyne and Hank Pym (The Original Ant Man). Like most movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are some cameos of other well-known characters, including Hayley Atwell and John Slattery as Peggy Carter and Iron Man’s father Howard Stark. Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan also appear in a post-credits scene as Captain America and the Winter Soldier. And now we know there was another hidden Avenger.

One of the funniest scenes from the first movie involves Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie), who fights off Ant-Man when he tries to break into the Avengers facility. After Scott hits him by disabling his backpack, Falcon talks to someone through his communications, saying, “It’s very important to me that Cap never finds out about this.” Now director Peyton Reed shares who Falcon was talking to, and the answer may surprise: “Great question. He is talking to Natasha. “

Falcón was talking to Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff.

After Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), it seems that Falcon kept in touch with Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), although in Captain America: Civil War (2016) She sided with Iron Man, which means she faced off against her friends’ team, which was Ant-Man. But then they had to make amends, since the first time we saw her in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) was alongside Captain America in Scotland helping Vision and the Scarlet Witch.

Ant-Man It will likely have a third installment, as it is speculated that they will delve deeper into the Quantum Realm and that they might even introduce the Fantastic Four. Although that has obviously not yet been confirmed.

