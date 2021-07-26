‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ begins filming

Filmmaker Peyton Reed has revealed that the team for Marvel’s third size-changing superhero movie is already assembled to shoot. ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘. As a curiosity, the filmmaker did not share the typical photo of the cast, but instead posted a photo of the terrifying birthday present of Cassie Lang’s bunny from the first film, along with a sinister “biohazard” tube.

Is it just an image or does it have an undertone? While we can speak of the first two Ant-Man installments as familiar and fun films, we must not forget that in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Scott Lang emerged from the alternate dimension to discover that his beloved daughter had grown up five years since he was born. He was gone. This emotional blow could add great drama to the third film, where the character could have missed even more years of Cassie’s life.

Teen Cassie will be played by Kathryn Newton and not by Emma Fuhrmann as in Endgame, with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer returning as Hank Py and Janet van Dyne. In addition, Jonathan Majors is expected to play Kang the Conqueror (Kang the Conqueror), enemy of the Avengers and time traveler who appears in American comics (and in a recent series that we all know …)

With Paul Ruddy Evangeline Lilly as Ant-Man and Wasp, Peyton Reed will return to direct this third installment that will feature a script by Jeff Loveness, one of the writers of the popular animated series’ Rick and Morty ‘. Reed has already taken over both’ Ant- Man ‘in 2015 and its sequel,’ Ant-Man and the Wasp ‘in 2018, two films that grossed 520 and 622 million dollars respectively and that exceed 80% positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film is filming in the UK and is expected to hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.