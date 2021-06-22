Ant-Man 3 writer teases Rick and Morty inspirations

The other night the premiere of the fifth season of “Rick and Morty” took place, more than well known and that logically remains outside the theme of the blog. However, one of its writers is responsible for writing “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantiumania”. We talk about Jeff loveness, announced in April of last year as responsible for writing what will be the third Ant-Man movie.

To put a bit of context, “Rick and Morty” is an animated series that takes various science fiction and fantasy concepts and turns them completely upside down, with time travel, interdimensional travel, and alternate realities. It seems that these elements will be in some way also present in the new Ant-Man movie, or at least that’s how the writer has advanced on Twitter.

Ergonomic Gamer Chair for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One players

High-density high-density thick foam (high load-bearing capacity and high permeability) and high-quality synthetic leather (easy to clean and fade resistant) for excellent stability and a comfortable fit; ergonomic design, lumbar cushion, extra high backrest to protect the neck and spine. Includes footrest for comfort lying down

On Twitter, writer Loveness celebrated the premiere of the new season of “Rick and Morty”, posting that “I wrote the episode tonight” and mentioned that the episode is “all that I am.” It consisted of: “X-Men from the 90s”, “Frasier”, “A horny ocean emperor” and “The way we fail our mothers. An hour later, Loveness thanked everyone for watching the premiere on YouTube and said that “I will continue these themes in Ant-Man 3”.

Then the director of the Ant-Man film, Peyton Reed, intervened, who in a somewhat euphoric way, intervened by asking the screenwriter: “Jeff, have you put Mr. Nimbus back in QUANTUMANIA?” Rick’s enemy in that episode, to which Loveness replied that “It’s an integral part of the plot, I swear.”

Satisfied, Reed ended the conversation by saying “Good. But don’t be late for your screen test tomorrow. “

In the Season 5 premiere episode of “Rick and Morty,” Mr. Nimbus is Rick’s “nemesis” who appears again in his life after Rick violated a treaty with him with his ship landing in the ocean. . Nimbus has a clear inspiration in Namor from Marvel Comics, by elements such as his ego or what we could call his “sex-positive” attitude. Obviously, we shouldn’t expect to see Mr. Nimbus in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantiumania,” but Loveness may be drawing inspiration from the Marvel Comics’ 90s.

To all this, it seems that the film has received permission to use the San Francisco Police Department insignia on film. What does this mean? Well, we will see at least one scene in which the police are involved in some way.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantiumania” is scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 17, 2023.

Rick and Morty is back. I wrote tonight’s episode. It is all that I am. 90’s X-Men. Frasier. A horny ocean Emperor. The life of time. The way we fail our mothers. https://t.co/loyK0MpXhs – Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) June 20, 2021

Jeff, did you put Mr. Nimbus in QUANTUMANIA again? – Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) June 21, 2021

He’s integral to the plot, I swear. – Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) June 21, 2021

Fine. Just don’t be late to your screen test tomorrow. – Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) June 21, 2021