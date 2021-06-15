Ant-Man 3 officially begins filming in London

After carrying out some preliminary production work, typical of a photograph prior to the main shoot, it is officially confirmed that “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” filming has officially begun in London, the location planned for production. Specifically, it was said that it would take place at Pinewood Studios, with these studios serving as the main location for the film. However, other places will be visited, they have already recorded material in Cappadocia.

Marvel Studios has not revealed any official details of the film, but several new faces have been revealed that are added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to this film, such as Jonathan Majors to be Kang The Conqueror and Kathryn Newton as the new one in charge of giving life to Cassie Lang.

The film is scheduled to premiere in theaters for the February 17, 2023, that is, it is just under two years after its premiere, so it is surprising that a shoot so soon. This will undoubtedly give them time to finish post-production, for which an important part will be the new way of shooting that the film will apply with The Volume, the new technology used by “The Mandalorian” and “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Past rumors said that this Ant-Man 3 could serve as a presentation or introduction of the Young Avengers in the MCU.