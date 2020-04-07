Ant-Man 3, knows the first details of the expected movie | Instagram

The long awaited movie Ant-Man 3 It is getting closer to reality after a long wait, so we will introduce you to the first details revealed by Marvel Studios.

One piece of news they gave recently was that Jeff Loveness had been chosen to be the screenwriter from this third installment, who is known for his work on Rick & Morty.

As director is again Peyton Reed, who was in the other two previous productions: Ant-Man Y Ant-Man and The Wasp.

The contract between Marvel and the screenwriter closed a few days before the studios will close due to quarantine, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Marvel Studios wants to keep the combination of humor and action that characterizes this superhero within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Another new news is that Paul rudd will revive Scott Lang, better known as Ant-Man, and Evangeline Lill will play again Hope Van Dyne.

It is said that the original plans of Marvel Studios were to include the Fantastic four in the movie. However, they abandoned that idea to include some incarnation of the Young Avengers.

This new installment is expected to be as successful as the other two, since Ant-Man had a budget of 160 million dollars and big box office earnings; Ant-Man got $ 500 million Y Ant-Man and The Wasp others 662 million.

The movie is a great promise for fans of the saga since they will be presented to characters never seen before in the middle.

Until now it is unknown which is the title and the plot from Ant-Man 3, as well as his release date, but The Hollywood Reporter reported that the filming of the new film could be in late 2020 and open in theaters in the year 2022.

.