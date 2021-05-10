Ant Group will allow MYbank users to test China’s CBDC

Ant Group, a subsidiary of leading Chinese multinational technology company Alibaba, plans to allow MYbank online-only bank users to test digital currency issued by China’s central bank. A report released this news on May 10, noting that this test will allow some of the bank’s clients to link their accounts to China’s digital yuan app. This option will also be available to users of the Ant Group AliPay app.

According to the report, Ant Group has a 30% stake in MYbank and this partnership seeks to help advance testing and research of the digital yuan. By leveraging the AliPay and MYbank applications, the CBDC is set to gain broader exposure as MYbank has more than 35 million customers. On the other hand, AliPay is one of the two leading mobile payment applications that enable the Chinese population to transact online seamlessly.

Increase efforts to generalize the use of the digital yuan

This news comes as the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) continues to test the viability of the digital yuan by launching trials in several Chinese cities, including Shanghai and Shenzhen. Over the past year, the authority distributed millions of dollars from its CBDC through an application linked to the six largest state banks.

Through these tests, PBoC allowed several Chinese nationals to purchase products in a large number of physical stores, as well as in the JD.com e-commerce application. The partnership with JD.com also caused the company to pay select employees in digital yuan.

While PBoC is currently looking to encourage the use of its CBDC domestically, the authority plans to expand globally. PBoC is reportedly in talks with Mastercard to convert the digital yuan into a global currency. Explaining the role Mastercard would play in helping PBoC introduce its CBDC to the global market, Mastercard Asia Pacific Co-Chairman Ling Hai said the payments giant could enable the conversion of the digital yuan into foreign currencies. .