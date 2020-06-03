Player disrespected municipal decree banning agglomeration during the pandemic period in Lagoa Santa

Atletico Mineiro midfielder Cazares spoke on Tuesday night about the fine he should receive from the city of Lagoa Santa for disrespecting the municipal decree banning crowding during the pandemic period of the new coronavirus. The player, who recently tested positive for covid-19, should be fined up to R $ 132,000.

“Answers will come when the ball rolls and when the facts are cleared up. Now I remain attentive to my health and those who share my days with me in Brazil,” said the player in a post on his Instagram profile.

The party that will cause the punishment to Cazares took place on May 15, according to information from the press office of the city of Lagoa Santa. After denouncing neighbors, who made several complaints, the authorities who went to the scene detected that there were between 20 and 30 people in the fraternization of the Ecuadorian half.

Municipal decree 4,009, of 2020, prohibits parties and gatherings in houses, farms and condominiums with agglomerations. The maximum fine can reach R $ 132 thousand. And the amount to be paid by Cazares tends to be the maximum – or close to it – because the Ecuadorian is a repeat offender. In addition to the non-compliance with the legislation, the number of people present at the party also weighs.

This was not the first time that an activity by Cazares that disrespected social isolation measures became public. In the beginning of May, he was filmed playing a soccer match in a society court in Santa Luzia, near Belo Horizonte. He was accompanied by Otero, his teammate at Atlético-MG.

