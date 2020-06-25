Ansu Fati He was one of the proper names of Barcelona in the victory against Athletic at the Camp Nou. His father, Bori Fati, granted an interview to the program El Larguero de la Cadena SER, where He reviewed the current situation of his son and spoke about his future, the possibility of being a starter, the offer of Manchester United, Madrid, the front of Barça and Messi. The head of the family keeps his feet on the ground and ensures that it is still early for the Barça jewel to start in the Quique Setién team.

«He cannot be a starter at Barça, for now, there is still a long time. You’re talking about Barcelona, ​​not Alavés, Mallorca … Barça are bigger words, The sharks that are there still have a lot to learn to dispute the site, who are the best in the world, ”said Ansu Fati’s father when asked about the possibility of his starting.

Her son is shining in his last matches and against Athletic it was key but Bori Fati believes that the time has not yet come to take the leap, since Barcelona has a level forward: «Griezmann is world champion, Luis Suárez that you say it yourself, has won a lot … I no longer talk about Messi, who is from another planet, another world … I, As a father, what I have to tell you is that he still has many years to go, that he is only 17 years old«.

Regarding the Argentine star of Barcelona, ​​he did not hesitate to praise him and assures that «Messi is the father of all footballers, there is none like him. If you are next to Messi you have to thank God. There is nothing better than that ». Leo is one of the great soccer players of the moment and they cling to him in can Barça to conquer the league title, which today does not depend on them but on Madrid.

«Barça is Barça. Let’s go slowly and that’s it, let’s see who comes first. I have not seen Real Madrid, I always watch Barça TV. I don’t usually see Madrid unless I play against Barça », Bori Fati commented when asked about the whole of Zinedine Zidane and the fight for the League title between the two giants of the Santander League.

Ultimately they asked him about the stratospheric offer from Manchester United that the Catalan club would have received for Ansu. He made it clear that his son is happy in Barcelona and that at the moment it does not occur to him to go out. «I have heard it, but I don’t know. We are comfortable at Barça, we are the whole culé family… Everyone who leaves Barça then wants to return. Ansu is enjoying his dreams here and then why does he want more. I owe Barcelona a lot, I am happy here and I can’t imagine there. I don’t really know if United has asked about Ansu.