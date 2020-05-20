The game ended and Carles Pérez and Ansu Fati ran on the grass to pose in a photograph for history, which they favored with their goals and victory at Giuseppe Meazza. Valverde was clear: “It was a very demanding game because everything was at stake and our players have responded in an excellent way, many of them debuting in the Champions League.” Like Carles Pérez and Ansu Fati, who at 17 years and 40 days became the youngest player to score in the Champions League. He surpassed Peter Ofori-Quaye, who had scored when he was 17 years and 195 days with Olympiacos against Rosenborg, in October 1997. Another early record for the talent Fati, who already left behind the goalscoring marks in the LaLiga of the Barcelona fans Bojan Krkic (17 years and 53 days) and Messi (17 years and 331 days). “Ansu is a born scorer, who has gone through some discomfort in recent weeks, but has already returned and we love the record he has made,” agreed Valverde.

Fati’s night began on the bench. Valverde opted for the other youth squad: Carles Pérez, 21 years old. I was looking forward to the Granollers winger. It was not just any night. It was his debut in the Champions League and it took him half an hour in the San Siro field to receive a salary increase stipulated by contract (every seven games with Valverde’s team, which do not have to be consecutive, the player goes to have a higher salary). Pérez increased the salary scale (similar to the lowest in the first team), but maintains the file and number of the subsidiary. The same situation that Aleñá went through in the first half of last season. “It was a difficult match for the one who played at the start, for Carles, because he had an experienced defense in front that they don’t usually do that many. But he has a goal, a hard hit and a facility to convert ”, Valverde praised him. “I will continue the same, working, taking advantage of the opportunities that the mister gives me and enjoying,” replied the winger. Like Aleñá, who played a great game. “I was not surprised because he is a great player,” said Valverde; “I have always considered that it is very useful for us and that it will be in the future without any doubt.”

Pérez did not wait until the 30th minute to celebrate. Fati, on the other hand, did so at the end of the game. Heeding Griezmann’s advice before the start of the duel, Carles Pérez attacked space and found a pass from the Frenchman that left him face to face with Handanovic. The youth squad did not fail in the definition, which in LaLiga had already premiered against Betis. Before the goal action at Giuseppe Meazza, he had already invented a single action that was rejected by the goalkeeper. “I am very happy for the debut and for scoring on a mythical field like this. It is a dream ”, resolved Pérez. Fati just replaced Carles Pérez in the 84th minute. “Ansu has incredible talent. He and I are the example that if you believe, you can get there, ”said Pérez. 99 seconds after stepping on the carpet, Fati became the record-breaking boy in the Champions League. Prize for Carles Pérez, new brand for Ansu Fati. “We have won with two goals from the youth team,” recalled Valverde.

