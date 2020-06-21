Despite the heavy outlay that the English team was willing to make for the attacker of 17 years, 150 million euros, the Catalan team has referred to its termination clause. So the Manchester United You will be forced to make an unprecedented financial effort if you want to close the signing of Ansu Fati, as reported by the English medium Express.

And it is that the clause of rescission of the Hispanic-bisauguinean soccer player is, nothing more and nothing less, than of 400 million of euros. Although this figure seems prohibitive, Barcelona already saw how in its day the PSG paid 222 million by Neymar; to date, the most expensive signing in the world. At the moment, as we have counted in OKDIARIO, the Catalan team has rejected the latest offer from Manchester United for Ansu Fati, which was 150 million euros.

At Old Trafford they want to take advantage of the economic crisis that has caused the coronavirus to restructure their workforce with a checkbook. The Manchester United he will scratch his pocket to recruit young footballers who are called to mark an era. Therefore, its priority objective, above Ansu Fati, is Jadon Sancho, which to get out of Borussia Dortmund it costs about 110 million of euros.

Manchester United wants to take advantage of Barcelona’s economic situation to sign Ansu Fati

A similar price is the one that the Barcelona if you want to sign Lautaro Martinez to the Inter de MilanAt the moment, before evaluating possible registrations, the Blaugrana team must sell for a value of 69 million euros before the end of this year, and even more so if it wants to be able to reinforce itself for the next academic year. That is something that Manchester United wants to take advantage of to sign Ansu Fati although, at the moment, according to Express, Barcelona is referring to its termination clause. Although in no case the English team will reach the 400 million listed in it, it could improve its proposal if it ends up selling to Paul Pogba this summer.