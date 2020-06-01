The ANSeS already published the payment schedules for June for retirees and pensioners, Non-Contributory Pensions, the beneficiaries of the Universal Child and Pregnancy Allowance, Unemployment Benefit and Family Allowances and Single Payment (Marriage, Birth and Adoption) .

The authorized bank branches will attend to the window today only to the holders of Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) who must collect their June credit with documents ending in 0 and 1.

In this sense, Although these people do not have to request a previous shift to collect this benefit, they should only approach the bank branch on the assigned date..

Emergency Family Income Benefits

Likewise, the $ 10,000 of Emergency Family Income (IFE) continues to be credited.

To check the date, place and method of collection, those who receive the IFE must enter www.anses.gob.ar/informacion/cuando-y-donde-cobro-el-ingreso-familiar-de-emergencia-ife.

Payment schedule for retirees of the average bonus payment

The first retirees and pensioners will receive the half bonus on the same day they collect. For those who receive less than $ 18,000, the days are:

Monday, June 8: document ended in 0

Tuesday, June 9: document finished in 1

Wednesday June 10: document finished in 2

Thursday, June 11: document finished in 3

Friday, June 12: document finished at 4

Tuesday June 16: document finished in 5

Wednesday, June 17: document finished at 6

Thursday, June 18: document ended at 7

Friday June 19: document finished at 8

Monday June 22: document finished at 9

At the end of June, those retirees and pensioners with wages above $ 18,952 will receive

Tuesday, June 23: document finished at 0 and 1

Wednesday June 24: document finished on 2 and 3

Thursday, June 25: document finished at 4 and 5

Friday, June 26: document finished on 6 and 7

Monday, June 29: document finished at 8 and 9

In addition, ANSeS will have discounts in supermarkets for those who charge the IFE with the Banco DNI Account Account app.

Those beneficiaries of the Emergency Family Income (IFE) who collect the $ 10,000 bonus with the Banco Provincia virtual wallet will have access to discounts of up to 20%. The financial entity reported that it is about 326 supermarket branches, which are detailed on its website.

More procedures to do online

Through Resolution 141/2020 published last week in the Official Gazette, the ANSeS made official the expansion of its virtual procedures.

Starting Tuesday, the following will be available through the web: Prenatal Family Allowance, Pregnancy Allowance for Social Protection and Activation of Social Security Benefit (rehabilitation of the collection of a retirement or pension).

“It is also important to note that the number of procedures that can be channeled through its Virtual Care modality, which works every day from 0 to 20 hours, was extended to 60,000,” the agency said in a statement.

It is important to keep contact details up to date, since ANSeS will answer the query by email, they clarified.

It should be remembered that among the procedures that can be carried out via the web are also the claim of having not received a retirement or pension and the start of the Maternity Allowance.

On the other hand, the agency through this platform provides advice on retirement and pensions, Family Support Subsidy, Appointment of proxies, Updating of personal or family group data, Universal and Family Allowances for Child, Birth and Adoption, Non-Pension Contributory for Mother of 7 children and Economic reparation regime for girls, boys and adolescents.

What procedures are added

Prenatal Family Allowance

Pregnancy Allowance for Social Protection

Universal Pension for the Elderly

Activation of Social Security Benefit

Comprehensive Advice Module through the Platform

