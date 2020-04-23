In addition to becoming viral content, Elgort made a few donations within a few hours. Photo / Publinews

The actor American Ansel Elgort He uploaded to his social networks a Photo where it appears naked with the purpose of collect money for the fight against Covid-19.

The actor 26, who participated in the films of the Divergent saga, (2014), as well as in Under the same star, (2014); Paper Cities, (2015) and Baby Driver, (2017) wanted to help fight the coronavirus in a peculiar way, with a Photography under the shower with one hand covering her private parts.

In addition to becoming content viral, Elgort accomplished some donations in a few hours, which will go to Jeffrey Wright’s Brooklyn For Live! Foundation, through a petition in GoFoundMe with the goal of reaching a million dollars.

“Our goal is to fund every Brooklyn for Life! Restaurant, enabling them to provide, at no cost to recipients, at least 75-100 meals per day for delivery to the fronts of this pandemic in Brooklyn, “a GoFund statement read.

“I don’t know how much of this comes from the Photo, but it seems that many people are donating in the last hours. Thank you very much, it seems it was worth it, “said the actor.

Censored on Instagram

“Thank you very much, it looks like it was worth it,” he wrote happily. Then he said that Instagram was forcing him to remove the Photo Due to nudity, he explained, and said he was considering releasing a less risky, edited version.

“Sorry if I offended someone but we did something good,” said the actor. “And my dad took the Photo, by the way. He was angry, he asked to be given the credit. “As of Wednesday, April 22, the fund had raised more than $ 213,000.

Photo: The actor said that minutes later he had to remove the photo because of his nudity. / MDZ

