Ansel Elgort denies the abuse charge: It was totally consensual | Reform

The controversy is still in the air and although he was a little late to his defense, Ansel Elgort he refused flatly at accusations that a girl declared in days gone by having said that she had been abused by him.

A few days ago, the actor was accused of having abused s3xualm3nt3 of a girl under the age of 17 in 2014.

The girl commented that her relationship with the actor began when He sent a message to him to tell him it would be his 17th birthday.

Ansel Elgort is accused of VIOLATION of a minor. It should not be canceled, it should be in LA JAIL, what use is it to cancel a boy if he can commit the same crime again with other girls. God the law sucks. – Sam loves Elio. (@flordearcadia)

June 19, 2020

I didn’t think I would ever see my DM, I was just a kid and I was a fan of it, « she wrote.

As indicated by her, he responded by providing his private Snapchat account and requesting intimate photos of her, as well as published a photograph of both and a screenshot of the messages they had.

It was through an Instagram post that Ansel replied to the series of tweets that were published last Friday by the user @Itsgabb.

The girl alleged that Elgort had attacked, Nevertheless your account from twitter Was eliminated moments after making such statements.

Ansel should not be canceled, he should be JAILED FOR VIOLATOR. #anselelgort – ggukie lovely (@Yooniebbae)

June 19, 2020

I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating for the past 24 hours. I can’t say I understand Gabby’s feelings, but her description of the events is simply not what happened. I will never and never attack anyone, « Elgort wrote.

In addition, the actor began to go into details of how their time was back then, noting that stopped responding to the girl after their short and totally consensual relationship.

What is certain is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20 years old, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and totally consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I didn’t handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to him, which is a cruel and immature thing to do to someone, « Elgort wrote.

However, Elgort went on to write that completely regrets his attitude towards the breakup with the girl at that time, because he simply disappeared and did not answer her again.

Ansel elgort had already been canceled for years for being a guy who begged for attention, now he also turns out to be a rapist, it really disgusts me, I appreciate never being a fan of him, I want him imprisoned forever, I hope they do not let this case overlooked – Day. ⁷ (@Dxystyles)

June 19, 2020

I know that this late apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared. When I look back at my attitude, I am upset and deeply embarrassed by the way I acted, I am truly sorry. I know that I must continue reflecting, learning and working to grow in empathy. «

This has undoubtedly caused great controversy in the life of the actor, because in recent weeks various accusations towards artists have come to light with respect to themes like these.