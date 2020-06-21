On the alleged accusation of sexual abuseWhat a Twitter user did to the actor last Friday Ansel Elgort, he defended himself publicly and denied the fact.

The American actor explained in a statement, through his Instagram account, that there was a consensual relationship between him and the girl who calls herself Gabby, but that the accusations of the young woman are the result of a bad separation.

Distressed

“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating for the past 24 hours. I can’t say that I understand Gabby’s feelings, but her description of the events is simply not what happened. I have never attacked and I will never sexually assault anyone, ”said the actor.

As he explained in 2014, in New York City when he was 20 years old, Gabby (to whom age is not specified) they had a relationship which he defined as « brief, legal and totally consensual ».

“Unfortunately, I didn’t handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to him, which is somewhat immature and cruel. I know that this late apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared, ”he said.

Ashamed

“Remembering my attitude, I am upset and deeply embarrassed by the way I acted. I’m really sorry. I know that I must continue reflecting, learning and working to have more empathy. I’m really sorry ».

In her statement, the complainant narrated that she began to exchange messages with the protagonist of « Baby Driver » through the Snapchat application. Gabby, who did not release her last name, said she can finally speak because she wants to heal. He also assured that he is not the only victim.

The complainant said that she was sexually assaulted by the actor, when she had just turned 17.