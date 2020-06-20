Surely you recognize him for his talent in the movie « Under the same star » with Shailene Woodley, but now he is on everyone’s lips for a very serious complaint: actor Ansel Elgort was accused of sexually abusing a minor.

American actor Ansel Elgort was pointed out in the last hours having sexually assaulted a minor in 2014. The accusations were made this Friday through the Twitter account of a user called Gabby.

In the text, the woman narrated that she began to exchange messages with the protagonist of Under the same star through the Snapchat application. Gabby, who did not disclose her last name, said that she can finally speak because she wants to heal and also assured that she is not the only girl he abused.

« Gabby » and actor Ansel Elgort, now accused of sexual abuse.

“I was sexually assaulted a couple of days after I turned 17 and he was 20 years old. He knew what he was doing. I’m not doing this to pursue fame, because I just don’t care about that. I am posting this so that he can finally heal and I know that I am not alone and that he has done this to other girls. Ansel Elgort attacked me when I was 17 years old, ”his statement began.

Likewise, Gabby narrated the meeting that occurred two days after her birthday, highlighting that she was only one of her followers and that she did not imagine that the actor was going to respond to her message.

“I had contacted him privately with two days to my 17th birthday and I got his private Snapchat. I didn’t think he would ever see my message, he was just a girl and he was a fan of it. So when it all happened, instead of wondering if he wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time, and that he was sobbing in pain and didn’t want to, the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘I need to force you.’ «

Gabby continued her testimony adding that, moments later, her mind tried to flee to another place since Elgort was physically stronger than her, so she could not get rid of him.

Ansel Elgort had his success with « Under the Same Star » alongside Shailene Woodley.

“I was not there at the time mentally. I became disassociated and felt that my mind was gone, I was in shock, I couldn’t go, I was only 1.57 meters tall and weighed 44 kilograms. It made me think this is how sex was supposed to be. I WAS VERY YOUNG AND HE KNEW IT. He also told me things like « you are going to be such a beautiful young lady when you are older, » he said.

But this does not end here: the interpreter asked him for nude photographs of her and even asked him to be in a threesome with one of his dance partners, who were also minors at the time. Gabby alleged that the actor asked him not to say anything, as he warned him that it could harm his career.

« I sat for months, wondering what I did wrong, and why I felt so used. Years later I have post traumatic stress disorder and panic attacks. I’m finally ready to talk about it, and heal. I want to tell other girls who have been through this same shit, that they are not alone. There is much more than this in my story, but I don’t want to tell it all, « he concluded. Now, the alleged victim attends therapy for the shock caused. Still, Ansel Elgort has not released a statement.