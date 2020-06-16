Yesterday morning at UFI No. 4 in Lomas de ZamoraAgustín Ezequiel Mego, 19, alias “Anquito”, declined to testify as the main suspect in the brutal robbery that cost Daiana Castillo’s life, according to sources close to the file Infobae.

Daiana’s death was particularly cruel, a mixture of criminal violence and alleged medical neglect. A neighbor of Villa Centenario, 22 years old, working in a post in La Salada, she was run over on June 7 at 4:30 in the morning by the thief who tried to steal a motorcycle from her and a group of friends in the corner of Espronceda and Puerto Argentino. The criminals were aboard a gray Volkswagen, there would have been at least four. The car hit her twice. They took the bike, a Honda Titan and left Daiana bleeding on the pavement.

Her mother found her hours later in the Gandulfo hospital « more alive than dead » on a stretcher in a hallway, according to a local media report. They discharged him when he returned to Gandulfo two days later.

« The gynecologist cuts her stitches and asks me: ‘Who did this to her? Who is the murderer who did this to her?’ He told me that they were going to do a CT scan, that he had a very large infection and was serious ”, his mother said. « They put her under anesthesia and she didn’t get hold of the infection she had, she cried out in pain and asked for help. At 10 at night she went into surgery, left at dawn, and when she was reacting, one came and told me that she couldn’t breathe and they had to sleep her because she was serious. They told me they were tubing her and to prepare for the worst. ”

Then, Daiana suffered three cardiac arrests and died two days after being attacked. Thus, the cause of his crime began under the status of robbery and investigation of the causes of death with the prosecutor Silvina Estévez.

« Anquito » was indicated by street data like the one who got out of the car in the assault that cost Castillo his life, weapon in hand, who took the Honda motorcycle. They arrested him in Villa Rita. At your sister’s house, the personnel of the 7th Police Station in Lomas de Zamora found a weapon, which would have been used in the robbery, according to police information. It was a 22-caliber Bersa with seven bullets in the magazine. That gun had a kidnapping order from UFI No. 2 in Lanús that dated March 29 of this year. The crime: homicide. The victim: an 88-year-old man, who was also killed

Now, it will have to be proven through witnesses if that Bersa was indeed the weapon used in the robbery of Castillo and his friends. With Daiana’s death, the situation of « Anquito » is more serious: he is now accused of the crime of homicide on the occasion of robbery. For the time being, it remains to identify his three accomplices and whether he was indeed involved in the crime investigated by UFI No. 2 in Lanús.

