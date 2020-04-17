Deliveries of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the so-called cooking gas, by Petrobras were delayed in seven Brazilian states until Tuesday, data from the regulatory agency ANP said on Friday, while the government raised concerns about possible shortages.

The delays occur amid an increase in demand for the product in Brazilian homes, due to social isolation as a way to avoid the new coronavirus, which has simultaneously led to a rush of consumers to resellers since March, in the face of supply concerns.

According to the municipality, sales of cooking gas were stable in only six states of the federation, while advancing by up to 30% in other locations.

The scenario occurs while Petrobras is producing less LPG at its refineries, due to the drop in demand for other derivatives, and compensating with imports.

Therefore, the National Consumer Secretariat of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (Senacon) asked for explanations from the ANP and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), as stated in a note on Friday.

“Senacon is concerned about possible shortages due to the exceptional conditions in which the economy works at the present time and the essentiality of the product, thus seeking alternatives that can be thought of to reduce the price of gas to the final consumer,” said Senacom.

Until Tuesday, the state with the most critical situation was Paraná, with about 30% to 40% delay in Petrobras deliveries, followed by Minas Gerais, with 10% to 20% delays, and Amazonas, Pará , Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, where the delays were up to 10%, informed the ANP.

Deliveries were considered advanced in the states of Maranhão, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco, Alagoas, Sergipe, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Santa Catarina, according to the survey.

The information from the municipality comes despite recent statements by Petrobras president Roberto Castello Branco in recent days that the company has made an “extraordinary effort” in importing the product and that the market would be “normalized”.

In a video conference on Wednesday, the president of Petrobras said that the company was supplying the market and that there were no expectations of shortages.

“In April, we are importing 350 thousand tons (of LPG), this is more than enough to, together with our production, whether from refining or natural gas processing units, supply the Brazilian market with leftovers. There is no prospect of lack of supply, “he said.

