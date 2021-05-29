Another young woman died when she slipped from a building in New York; 2nd case in less than a week



She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyler Marie Thorp died yesterday after falling from a fire escape in Midtown East (Manhattan), while trying to reach the roof of a five-story apartment building.

The tragic accident marked the second fatal fall into the void in Manhattan involving a young woman in less than a week.

Thorp, a 26-year-old Bronx resident, I was visiting a friend in Kips Bay when they decided to go up to the roof of the 237 E. 28th St. building shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, police said.

The young woman apparently fell from the 5th floor fire escape into a courtyard behind the building, where police found her unconscious after a 911 call. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. An autopsy was pending, but no crime is suspected, according to the NYPD.

Just six days earlier, early Saturday morning, Cameron Perrelli (24) died when he fell through an air duct between two apartment buildings in the East Village.

Perrelli was partying with about 20 people on the roof of the 200 Avenue A building when he tried to climb onto the roof to 202 Avenue A and lost his balance, an eyewitness said. The young woman lived in another area of ​​the East Village and had been drinking at the party, which was held to celebrate a friend’s birthday, according to law enforcement sources.