The pandemic caused by the coronavirus health crisis is leaving more uncertainties than realities on the table. It is not even entirely clear when the world can return to a certain normality or, at least, go outside. With this, companies suffer the consequences on their own accounts. One of many is, of course, Uber. The world-famous unicorn, and one of the best-financed techies of the moment, is unclear about its evolution for this year. And so they have announced: Uber withdraws its 2020 guide published on February 6.

In this document, public in the company’s investor area, Uber collected its forecasts of financial results for this year: adjusted net income, EBITDA and reserves. The pandemic has blown everything up. “Given the evolutionary nature of COVID-19 and the uncertainty it has caused to all industries in all parts of the world, it is impossible to accurately predict the cumulative impact of the pandemic on our future financial results,” they allege.

In addition to reducing its activity in all the geographies in which they are operating, which will have a large impact on the company’s accounts, Uber is supported by the investments it has made among its drivers – mainly in the United States – as a way of mitigate the fall in your income.

In other places, as is the case in Spain, this aid is provided by the State itself through the work system in the country. It is not Uber, or Cabify in its default, the one that contacts the drivers. It would be through VTC companies that, having the circulation licenses, would hire the professionals. All the companies dedicated to this activity have already made the declaration of ERTES among their contractors; some of them, as La Información advances, have seen their request approved. Others like Moove Cars, operating primarily for Uber, have seen this request rejected. Likewise, the costs do not fall on the already uncertain Uber accounts.

The size of the decline is not clear, since Uber is made up of a large number of business models –Uber Eats is still active–, but the Taxi el España figures its fall in revenue by more than 80%, indicating that Uber’s activity would touch those highs.

In any case, these aids and the decrease in income will have an effect of almost 17 million dollars (with a maximum of 22 million) for the first three of the year. Between 60 and 80 million for the second quarter of the year, which is expected to suffer the consequences of the last few weeks of confinement and the low activity of the economy. Annual income, of course, will also be reduced; Although the company does not want to make forecasts at the moment.

Despite the withdrawal of the guide, the call to shareholders scheduled for next May 7, in which the accounts for the first quarter will be analyzed, continues. This will give a more accurate view of the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the mobility industry in cities, as well as the response of the company’s investors.

Investors, by the way, who expected 2020 to be the year of the final adjustments for Uber. Just at the end of 2019, and with the idea of ​​adjusting income and expenses, Uber announced a plan to cut its non-strategic workforce – mainly marketing – to reduce expenses after its poor IPO in the middle of last year. It was, above all, a bottomless pit for burning money; a situation that during the million-dollar rounds of financing was supported by the shareholders, but which in the public markets has not been viewed with favor. Uber’s goal, now likely ruled out by the coronavirus, was to make money and overcome the losses of 1,000 million euros in the last quarter of last year.

