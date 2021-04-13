Another woman kisses JD Pantoja. Did Kimberly Loaiza get upset? | Instagram

They recently cleared up certain rumors of the beautiful musical artist Mexican Kimberly Loaiza, who was said to be upset with her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja, because he had left the club with another woman, while kissing him.

It was by means of a video where despite explaining it in the content, when reading the title several Internet users were a bit confused with what they clarified later.

Es Neta is the YouTube channel where this video was published talking about the young celebrity and her husband, this was titled: “Controversy! Kimberly Loaiza is upset with Juan de Dios for going out with another girl!” we share it with you.

It was from minute 6 with 24 seconds that he began to give the main note of all the news that he shared in said capsule, it was on April 11 that it was published on the channel, it already has more than 19 thousand reproductions and also 96 comments.

In the video it was mentioned that supposedly Kimberly loaiza She would be upset with Juan de Dios for going out to have fun with her friends and trying to hide it, because no one shared on their social networks that they were enjoying a night dancing in a club.

However, a young woman appears who shared a story where in addition to seeing JD Pantojaa we also found other friends, however it was not only the fact of sharing that they had gone out but also appears giving him a kiss.

If you are an admirer of the interpreter of “Santa Paloma” do not worry because even though it was a kiss, this was given by the young woman on the cheek, of course when some people saw it, especially admirers of the singer, businessman and musical artist immediately were offended by the fact that another woman besides La Greater cuteness gave him a kiss.

Although the stories are self-deleted after 24 hours, they can be downloaded, which the driver of Es Neta did, managing to share with his subscribers the details of the video where Juan de Dios appears, apparently this is recent because we can see His hand still in the cast, he remembers that he underwent another operation.

It is likely that many have thought that Kim Loaiza was quite upset by what happened, however the interpreter of “You Lost Me Remix“She did not comment on the matter, on the contrary in the video of the program it can appear that the next day she herself shared some videos next to her husband who was taking care of his eldest daughter Kima and watching some videos on his tablet.

Some fans saw badly that the youtuber went out to party, having his wife recently recovered from her second cesarean section, in addition to the fact that we are still in a pandemic, so surely the care that should be taken was not followed.

Other Internet users affirmed that it was a lack of respect on the part of Pantoja, the fact of allowing himself to be kissed on the cheek, especially because in the case of not knowing this person, he would not know if he has the virus that has afflicted so many during this last year.

Obviously there are other people who affirm that nothing happens if it is a kiss on the cheek, perhaps trying to justify Juan de Dios, each one has their own point of view and criteria, in addition to the fact that it is not known if he did not want it to be. share that video out of respect for his wife and fans, maybe the young woman just uploaded it, you don’t think.