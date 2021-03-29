Another woman accuses Harvey Weinstein of attempted rape in 2012 – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Another woman has accused producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for sexual abuse and rape, of having tried to rape her almost ten years ago, according to the New York Post newspaper revealed this Saturday.

The woman, Hayley Gripp, filed a lawsuit about it on Friday in a court in Los Angeles, California, where the alleged episode took place in 2012.

Gripp, then 19 years old and taking her first steps as an actress, was in a hotel lobby waiting for an audition when, according to the documents, a Weinstein collaborator began speaking with her.

After inviting her to a breakfast with people from the film industry, the woman proposed to Gripp to meet a “great producer”, to which she agreed.

According to the lawsuit, the woman gave him a glass of wine upon reaching the room where Weinstein was, and Gripp suffered a small loss of consciousness after drinking about half of which she woke up with the well-known producer on a table above her half naked and touching his genitals.

The story indicates that the young woman broke a false nail against the table and with it she scratched Weinstein’s scrotum, which began to bleed forcing him to withdraw, which she took the opportunity to flee.

Gripp’s attorney, Eric Lerner, told the New York Post that after the incident the young woman was diagnosed with a post-traumatic disorder and that for years she did not know who her alleged assailant was, until she recognized him in 2017 after seeing him on television.

“Harvey Weinstein, along with those who helped him perpetrate these crimes of sexual abuse and attempted rape against Mrs. Gripp, must be held accountable for ruining her life,” Lerner said.

Weinstein was sentenced in 2020 to 23 years in prison in New York for the rape and sexual assault of two women, but he still faces other charges, including several in Los Angeles.

Their abuses, which came to light in the media thanks to the testimonies of dozens of victims, largely gave rise to the #MeToo movement.