Another woman accuses Governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without her consent in front of her home



With this, there would be nine women who have accused the Governor of sexual harassment.

Photo: Flickr NY Governor’s Office / NY Governor Office

Accusations of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo continue to rise. This Monday, another woman accused the president of having grabbed her face and kissed her without her consent outside your home.

The new complaint was made known by the defender of the alleged victim, the renowned attorney Gloria Allred, who reported that during the day he would release more details of the case.

“She was shocked when the Governor suddenly grabbed her by the face and kissed her in front of her house“Was stated in a press release.

Allred announced that he would hold a press conference with the woman at 2:30 p.m., and there, the new accuser, who is married, will show a photo of the kiss which will support your accusation.

Cuomo, 63, is already facing an investigation by the State Attorney General Letitia James for these harassment reports, as well as a process that could lead to a impeachment against him in the State Assembly.

At least eight other women have already accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, and even a couple denounced him for physical assault, for allegedly touching them improperly.

One, who does not work for the Governor, said that during a wedding he caressed her lower part of her bare back, while another who currently works in the Governor’s Office, said that at the end of last year the president groped her at the Executive Mansion in Albany.