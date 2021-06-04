another who gets on the hydrogen car

When PSA makes an important movement, it usually goes in a chain moving between the links of the different brands. It happened with the electric and now it happens again with the hydrogen powered commercial vehicles. After presenting the Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen, it is the turn of a twin brother. Its about Citroën e-Jumpy Hydrogen, a fuel cell variant derived from the electric e-Jumpy and that wants to provide an extra touch of functionality.

The main paste of the electric variant is that it offers a maximum autonomy of 330 kilometers with the larger battery, which is less than what some professionals need. To use it again, you had to wait for the usual recharging times in this type of vehicle. However, with hydrogen the refueling in just three minutes and it benefits from other virtues, all while maintaining the model’s versatile EMP2 platform.

The Citroën e-Jumpy Hydrogen introduces a fuel cell 45 kW that is responsible for using hydrogen to produce electricity and water vapor that is expelled outside. That electricity is what moves the 136 hp and 230 Nm electric motor of pair, the same that we have already seen in other PSA models. It is also stored in the 10.5 kWh capacity battery that is used at specific times. In fact, with the battery only 50 kilometers of autonomy would be achieved.

Luckily, this model can store 5.6 kg hydrogen in its three tanks that are located on the underside of the body at a pressure of 700 bar. Thanks to them the homologated autonomy is 400 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle, more than the electric one and with a much shorter refueling time. The battery, in addition to being charged with inertia and braking or with the action of the fuel cell, could be recharged by connecting it to the network as is done with an electric one.

Another positive part of the Citroën e-Jumpy Hydrogen is that does not lose an iota of its capabilities. It continues to maintain the same cargo space as the other versions and can reach up to 6.1 cubic meters or up to 1,100 kg of payload. Do not forget that this model is offered in two body sizes: M with 4.95 meters long and XL with 5.30 meters long. The first units will be delivered in fall 2021.

Photo gallery:

