A university professor who knew Spain well was shocked that his country, England, had a higher population density than Spain. “I have visited it many times and what I have seen in Madrid and Barcelona has been a highly urbanized, dense and vibrant environment. However, when I looked at the map of Spain from a bird’s eye view, the country seemed very empty,” says Alasdair. Rae, professor of urban studies and planning at the University of Sheffield.

The most common measure of a country’s population density is the number of its inhabitants divided by the number of square kilometers of its area. A formula that in Spain gives 93 inhabitants per square kilometer, but that Rae found especially deceptive. It is enough to analyze the distribution of the Spanish population on the map to realize that very densely inhabited population centers appear and are separated from each other by large sparsely populated areas. “Spain is a good example of a country in which the typical measurement of population density may be more erroneous,” says the professor.

He measured the density only in populated areas and from his calculations obtained the average figure of 737 inhabitants per square kilometer. Another way he devised to see that the concentration of population in Spain is singularly high was dividing the map into small cells of 1 km on each side, and consulting Eurostat in 2018 he extracted how much population lived in each of them.

Area of ​​one square kilometer of surface in L’Hospitalet (Barcelona), the most densely populated in Europe according to the analysis of Professor Alistair Rae. THE COUNTRY

Across Europe, Rae only obtained 33 cells that concentrated more than 40,000 people: surprisingly, 23 of them were in Spain, 10 in France and none in the United Kingdom. He found the most populated cell in Europe, with more than 53,000 inhabitants, in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, in the Barcelona metropolitan area.

With this idea in mind, he thought of a graphic way to show the phenomenon of the concentration of inhabitants in Europe. Instead of using the classic color scale to represent population density, he resorted to vertical bars, placed one for each one kilometer cell, bars that he would draw both taller and more inhabitants contained in the cell. This is how some peculiar 3D maps emerged, full of fine skyscrapers of people.

The result of the English teacher’s visualization work shows in the case of Spain the existence of two clear demographic phenomena: on the one hand, one sees how an enormous volume of people is concentrated in large urban centers; on the other, the undeniable existence of large extensions of land barely inhabited. Let us go through several expanded examples of the characteristics of crowded Spain and empty Spain.

The great Madrid

The Madrid metropolitan area concentrates the largest number of large populations in Spain: 10 of its municipalities exceed 100,000 inhabitants. But the influence of the city extends far beyond the 52 towns that compose it. The image shows how the great central population nucleus is united by intermediate populations of considerable size or in any case very close to that of other provincial capitals.

Catalonia

Of all the Spanish metropolitan areas, Barcelona is the one with the most municipalities: 165. In it, in addition to the capital, six other towns exceed 100,000 inhabitants. The concentration of population in the vicinity of the sea is evident in this visualization, with a kind of wall that runs through much of the Catalan coastline.

Andalusia

Unlike other autonomous communities, the second in size and first in population shows a more homogeneous distribution in its territory. The presence of large conurbations in Seville, Malaga-Costa del Sol, Bahía de Cádiz, Granada and other large cities are joined by many other intermediates, including the so-called inland agro-cities. The visualization also shows a line of populations drawn by long sections of the Guadalquivir channel.

Cantabrian and Basque coasts

The image shows the enormous concentration of population in Bilbao and its closest environment (in which only Barakaldo exceeds 100,000 inhabitants), and to a lesser extent in most of the coastline. In contrast, inland cities such as Vitoria or Pamplona appear almost isolated, with very few major populations among them.

The peninsular northwest coast

Two large areas are highlighted in the case of Galicia: the Vigo-Pontevedra metropolitan area and that of A Coruña, with that of Ferrol very close. Contrast the lack of important populations beyond the autonomous capital, Santiago, and those of the provinces of Lugo and Ourense. Towards the interior appears an important regional capital, Ponferrada, in the province of León.

Northwest interior

The interior of the Peninsula, except Madrid and some scattered population centers, appears very depopulated. This image corresponds to the northwest quadrant. The urban area of ​​Valladolid is appreciated, made up of 17 municipalities, and on a smaller scale, those of other provincial capitals. Among them, few localities get to stand out on the immense paramo.

Northeast interior

The four provinces with the lowest population density in Spain appear, in whole or in part, in this capture: Soria, Teruel, Cuenca and Huesca. Between Madrid and Zaragoza, which are more than 300 kilometers away, hardly any important populations appear.

Balearics

On the islands, the enormous concentration of population around the bay of Palma stands out, with seven municipalities surrounding the autonomous capital, and the presence of other important towns in the rest of Mallorca. In Menorca, the concentration around Mahón and Ciudadela is observed, at each end of the island.

Canary Islands

Alastair Rae’s visualization helps to see the enormous disparity of the islands’ population, where the northeast of Tenerife and Gran Canaria stand out as large urban centers.

Data visualization maps provided by Alistair Rae and edited by Yolanda Clemente.