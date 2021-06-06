another victory for Ogier

Sébastien Ogier took his third victory of the season in Sardinia and consolidates his leadership in the World Rally Championship. Spanish double in WRC3.

Third win of the season for Sébastien Ogier (Toyota).

The Sardinia Rally he does not forgive mistakes and, in the end, these have been the ones that have marked the final result of the test. The first three riders in the standings before the rally were weighed down in the first stage on Friday by their early starting position and, in the end, they were the ones who took the podium, oblivious to errors of bulk that have left two Hyundai, a Toyota and the two Ford Fiesta WRC offside on the Italian island. So much so, that fifth place in the general classification already belonged to the winner of the test in WRC2, with 6 drivers with Rally2 cars in the Top 10.

Roughly, the first half of the rally was for Hyundai and the second for Toyota. The test started, as it happened in Portugal, with Hyundais dominating: Ott Tänak won the first 5 stages and Dani Sordo did the same in the first three, leaving a first stage with full South Korean color with its two pilots at the top of the classification.

Ott Tänak (Hyundai) again left the rally when he was leading.

And even though Tänak He won in the first stage on Saturday, managing to achieve a rent of more than enough of 40 seconds with Ogier (Toyota), second at that time, in stage number 12 the Estonian touched a large stone that damaged his suspension and forced him to abandon. Sordo, winner in Sardinia in the last two editions, pointed to a new podium, but in the penultimate stage of the day touched a casket, overturned and, like his companion, he left.

The Sunday it was a ride for the Toyota, with Ogier and Evans leading in a new double for the Japanese team (third in six rallies) ahead of a Thierry Neuville, third, away from the rhythm of his rivals. The real interest of the last day was located at Power stage, where more points for the World Cup came into play. There, Evans was on the verge of losing second place after stalling the engine after passing a puddle of water; Neuville and Tänak were the fastest and they took 5 and 4 points respectively. The Belgian, at least, it serves to be 29 points behind Ogier in the standings, with Evans second to 11 behind his teammate after not adding extra points. Toyota comfortably dominates the Constructors’ World Cup over Toyota.

In the category WRC3 we have had a great time with Pepe Lopez (Skoda Fabia Rally2) and Jan Solans (Citroën C3 Rally2), drivers of the Rallye Team Spain. While waiting for their passage through the last section, the two Spaniards have managed to get on the podium of its category, second and third respectively, after the good taste in their mouths – despite their abandonments – in Portugal a couple of weeks ago.

The two Ford Fiesta WRCs were retired prematurely in Sardinia.

Results Rally of Sardinia 2021

1st. S.Ogier-J.Ingrassia (Toyota Gazoo Racing): 03: 19: 26.4

2nd. E.Evans-S.Martin (Toyota Gazoo Racing): +46.0

3rd. T.Neuville-M.Wydaegue (Hyundai Shell Mobis): +1: 05.2

WRC Drivers’ World Championship

1st. Sébastien Ogier (Toyota Gazoo Racing): 106 points.

2nd. Elfyn Evans (Toyota Gazoo Racing): 95 points.

3rd. Thierry Neuville (Hyundai Shell Mobis): 77 points.

4th. Ott Tänak (Hyundai Shell Mobis): 49 points.

5th. Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota Gazoo Racing): 48 points.

…

7th. Dani Sordo (Hyundai Shell Mobis): 30 points.

Constructors’ World Championship WRC

1st. Toyota Gazoo Racing: 231 points.

2nd. Hyundai Shell Mobis: 182 points.

3rd. M-Sport Ford: 82 points.

4th. Hyundai 2C Competition: 28 points.