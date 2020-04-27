It was last year that a number of Hispanics were affected after an armed attack at Walmart.



AP –

A man who was shot on August 3, 2019 in an attack on Hispanics in a store Walmart of Step He died after spending months in the hospital, according to an official of the institution, bringing the death rate from the slaughter rose to 23.

“After a fight of almost nine months, we felt sorry to report that Guillermo ´Memo´ García, the last patient we had left of the shooting in Step, he’s dead, “reported Del Sol Medical Center CEO David Shimp.

García and his wife Jessica Coca Garcia They were raising funds for their daughter’s soccer team in the parking lot of the Walmart when the attacker started shooting that Saturday morning.

García is survived by his wife, who recovered after suffering leg injuries. One week after slaughterJessica rose from her wheelchair to deliver a speech across the street from the county jail where the alleged assailant was being held.

“I always wanted to believe that racism was something that didn’t exist. Obviously it does exist,” he said.

Suspect Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old man from the Dallas area, remains detained in the same jail awaiting trial. The state prosecution charged him with murder and wants capital punishment applied to him, while federal prosecutors charged him with hate crimes.

The police arrested Crisius near the scene of the slaughter, after he turned himself in to the agents telling them that his target was “Mexicans.” Authorities also attributed a four-page racist manifesto to him in which he criticized the Hispanic “invasion” of Texas and the United States, and in which he called for racial and ethnic segregation.

The shooting was the largest terrorist attack against Hispanics in modern history and caused fear in the Latino community.

After the attack, the police of Step previously noted that Walmart He had hired police officers on his days off to monitor some of his larger establishments, but at some point this practice ceased.

The García family joined several other victims who filed a class action lawsuit against Walmart due to the lack of security during a busy shopping Saturday in which there were about 3,000 people in the store. The lawsuit remains ongoing.

After the attack, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company hired armed and unarmed vigilantes for all of its stores. In addition, it stopped selling pistols and ammunition for small arms.

The store where the shooting occurred reopened last November.