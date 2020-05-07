A new space adventure is about to hit the Casa del Ratón streaming platform, as a new production of ‘The Right Stuff’ was confirmed on Disney +.

‘The Right Stuff’ is a scripted series that takes a look at what would become known as America’s first “reality show”As the astronauts involved, and their families, became celebrities overnight.

The series takes place in the Cold War, during 1959, following the lives of the seven astronauts who are given two years to reach outer space.

‘The Right Stuff’ has been adapted for television by National Geographic, and the series is about to premiere on Disney’s hugely popular streaming service.

Adapted from Tom Wolfe’s eponymous book, the series tells the story of the early days of the American space program. Wolfe’s account of the Mercury 7 became a feature film in 1983, and will now be released as a limited series on Disney +.

Patrick J. Adams stars in the series as Major John Glenn and Jake McDorman as Lt. Commander Alan Shepard. There are also Colin O’Donoghue as Lt. Gordon Cooper, Aaron Staton as Wally Schirra, James Lafferty as Scott Carpenter, Micah Stock as Deke Slayton, and Michael Trotter as Gus Grissom.

Mark Lafferty, from ‘Castle Rock’, is the showrunner and executive producer of ‘The Right StuffOther executive producers include Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson.

“As our worldwide audiences turn to Disney + for inspiration and optimism, we believe that the real-life heroism of Mercury 7 will show the tenacity of the human spirit and inspire a new generation to reach the stars,” he said. Ricky Strauss, President, Content & Marketing, Disney +.

The release date of the new production of ‘The Right Stuff’ on Disney + was not announced, but Strauss announced that it will be in the fall of 2020 along with the launch dates of the platform in other countries.