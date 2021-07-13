Another terrifying random attack in New York: an unsuspecting man is burned with liquid

New York is mired in an escalation of violence, robberies and now random attacks, that have the police intrigued.

Images from a security camera show the moment when a man threw an unidentified liquid from the back to an unsuspecting man, causing him second degree burns.

🚨WANTED🚨for an Assault near West 47 Street & 6 Avenue #midtown #manhattan On 7/5/21 @ 10:01 PM Reward up to $ 3500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/7q8QjjGsZ4 – NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 13, 2021

This is another random assault on the streets of the Big Apple.

According to police reports, it all happened in Midtown manhattan. The victim, a 57-year-old man, walks on the sidewalk at the corner of West 47 Street and 6 Avenue at 10 p.m. on July 5.

In the video, it is perfectly appreciated when the attacker runs and throws the liquid on the man’s head, and then runs away cowardly.

The criminal wore black shorts and was not wearing a shirt at the time of the attack.

The surprised victim tried to turn around to face the aggressor, but quickly fell to the ground, struck down.

The police established that the attack was not provoked, nor was there any previous contact. It was a senseless assault.

The man was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center where he was hospitalized for second-degree burns to his back.

The police did not make public what was the liquid that the criminal threw on the victim.

The attacker was described as an adult male of around 5 feet 7 inches, 130 pounds, white, with brown hair and brown eyes.

This new random attack comes at a time when New York is going through an escalation of violence that has caused an alert from the authorities.

This attack in Manhattan was the latest in a series of crimes that have rocked New York in recent months.

The June 18, a man was cut in the head at a Times Square subway station. The 35-year-old victim was waiting for a train at the busiest stop in the Big Apple, when he was surprised by the criminal who fled.

Earlier, another man was stabbed five times on a station platform 59th Street-Columbus Circle the June 16, after he tried to stop a fight between a man and a woman.

The June 14th, An unidentified man attacked two people with a rock after an argument on a Brooklyn-bound subway train.

The may 19 At Union Square Station, Kelli Daley, 54, was attacked by a man identified as Joshua Nazario, 22.

Police explained that Nazario cut Daley on the left shoulder, collarbone and upper chest while he waited on platform N, Q, R to the south.

Police request information leading to the suspect’s arrest at NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-8477 or by accessing the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.

