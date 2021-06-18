Another subsidence appears in an area near the Puebla sinkhole

PUEBLA

Inhabitants of the Juan C. Bonilla municipality, Puebla, are concerned because another subsidence appeared in a street located three kilometers from the sinkhole of Zacatepec.

Civil Protection of Puebla reported that they went to the area to assess the origin of the sinking and in the next few hours they will release the results of the analysis.

Likewise, new cracks were formed in the perimeter of the Santa María Zacatepec sinkhole, which suggests that its growth will continue, informed the Secretary of the Interior, Ana Lucía Hill Mayoral.

The state official said that for days they have been monitoring the land where this hole appeared, whose longest axis reaches almost 130 meters and would be 45 deep, because new fractures have been detected.

According to Hilla Mayoral, the area has a security perimeter made up of officials from the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard and Civil Protection, in order to avoid accidents, as earthworks continue.

