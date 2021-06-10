Another Statue of Liberty on its way to New York from France: gift of independence on July 4



The French government will temporarily send to Ellis Island (NYC) and then to Washington a 10-foot (3-meter) bronze replica of the Statue of Liberty, 135 years after that country gave away for the first time the monument that would become the most symbolic of the United States and one of the most recognized in the whole world.

According to CNN, the new statue is an exact replica of the original statue, but much smaller: It is 1/16 the size of its “older sister”, Lady Liberty. It is not new, as it has been installed in the “Conservatoire national des arts et métiers” in Paris (CNAM) since 2011.

The “little lady” will leave France next week and It will arrive in New York Harbor on July 1. After the Independence holiday the July 4th, the statue It will be staying at the residence of the French ambassador in Washington.

“The statue symbolizes freedom and light throughout the world,” Olivier Faron, CNAM general administrator, told CNN. “We want to send a very simple message: Our friendship with the United States is very important, particularly at this time. We have to preserve and defend our friendship ”.

The Statue of Liberty was first conceived by a French historian in 1865 as a gift to the United States after the end of the Civil War: the broken chains and shackles on his foot symbolize the abolition of slaveryThe New York Post recalled.

It was designed by the sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi. Then-President Ulysses Grant agreed to place the copper statue in New York Harbor, where it would serve as a beacon of hope for all ships arriving in the city. A) Yes, it has become a symbol of immigration.

The 225-ton statue was shipped and assembled in 1885 before being dedicated by President Grover Cleveland the following year. Despite appearances, the Statue of Liberty has not been washed in over 130 years. Justly its iconic green color is actually the direct result of a lack of water, beyond the natural discharges of rain, saltpeter and snow.