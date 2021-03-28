another spot and they tried various designs for King Shark

A couple of days ago the first official trailer of “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad” causing great impact among fans. That capital surprise that has meant for many has been translated is that we are talking about a record-breaking number of views. In its first 24 hours, it has collected the best data of any HBO Max or Warner Bros production of this 2021, with 13.5M views combining the data of the accounts of director James Gunn, the official of the film and that of HBO Max that shared the trailer. That data would exceed the 9.8 million “Godzilla vs Kong” and the 9.7 million “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” they achieved in their first 24 hours.

That said, the reactions of those involved have not been long in coming. Besides that we have a new TV Spot with some unseen scenes, we have comments from James Gunn talking about one of the characters that has caught the attention of fans: King shark.

The filmmaker has explained that he was testing various designs for the character, including the “hammerhead” style that he has come to have in the comics.

I did tests with the hammer head design, which I love and originally thought I would use. But having the eyes on the sides too far apart made the shots of interactions with other people incredibly awkward. You couldn’t really see it looking at the other person and the shots tended to be too wide. But I insisted on dad-bod (middle-aged body) from the beginning, as I didn’t think King Shark would have such a mammalian body structure.

He has also responded to those who have pointed out the great resemblance between this King Shark and the one from the animated series “Harley Quinn”, explaining that it is pure chance.

I love this design, the one from the Harley Quinn series and the Ron Funches version [quien pone voz a King Shark en la serie animada ‘Harley Quinn’], but it was a complete coincidence, since we were shooting a year before. Stallone’s version is very different.

Finally, say that on his Instagram account, the actor David dastmalchian, who plays Polka-Dot Man in the film, has commented that the film is “beautiful, twisted, complex, full of love, dark, crazy and bright.”

TV Spot with some new #TheSuicideSquad scenes! Pic.twitter.com/fduMRkkMpO – Blog de Superheroes BdS #SnyderCut (@blogsuperheroes) March 27, 2021

I did tests with the hammerhead design, which I love & originally thought I’d use. But having eyes on the sides far apart made it incredibly awkward shooting interactions with other people. You couldn’t really see him looking at the other person & the shots tended to be too wide. https://t.co/7Pos3tZgma pic.twitter.com/GlIzjQjutU – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 27, 2021

I love that design & the Harley Quinn show & @RonFunches version, but it was a complete coincidence as we were shooting a year before they debuted. @ TheSlyStallone’s version (developed by @steveagee

on set) is very different. https://t.co/uy9BVZ1exb – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 27, 2021

John Ostrander is all of us reacting to the @SuicideSquadWB trailer 💙 #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/JoIbCkmTtj – DC (@DCComics) March 26, 2021

You are. 100% 👍 – Jim Lee (@JimLee) March 26, 2021

Via information | Instagram David Dastmalchian