Another spectacular weekend at the Audi Quattro Cup circuit

Llavaneras Golf Club

1 of 18

This weekend the circuit Audi Quattro Cup he moved to Andalusia Y Barcelona for the dispute of the fourth week of competition in the Real Club de Sevilla and in the Llavaneras Golf Club. A day marked by perfect weather conditions for playing golf, although the strong gusty wind that was felt late in the afternoon in Llavaneras made the last holes of the course difficult. And what to say about both fields, which were in impeccable condition for the tournament.

The Llavaneras Golf Club It hosted 140 participants (70 couples) who played the DUO version. This regular tournament looks for three winning pairs in each tournament that advance to their respective finals. On the one hand, the best scratch couple that has qualified directly for the national final of the Audi quattro Cup Duo in the Barceló Montecastillo Golf & Sport Resort was the one composed by Antonio Llerena Caro Y José Francisco Calderón Alarcón.

On the other hand, the best handicap pair was the tandem formed by Manuel Artero Llanes and Ignacio Prades Llopis, while the best couple of Audi Customers set it up Carlos Fabregat Carrasquer Y Gustavo Ruiz-Esteller Hernández. These four players will continue to compete in the zonal final of the Audi quattro Cup Team that will be disputed in Lumine.

The other side of the competition, the modality TEAM, took place in the Real Club de Sevilla Golf. The 127 players who gathered were clearly impressed by the state of maintenance of the field and appreciated the opportunity to play the test in one of the best courses in Spain.

The 10 players who got any of the 10 places for the Zonal Final of Barceló Montecastillo Golf & Sport Resort They were: José Luis Márquez Contioso, Juan La Chica Damas, Rocio Ruiz-Berdejo Yniguez, Julio Guija Rodríguez, José Antonio Ponce Mauri, Gloria Osorio Sánchez, Jorge Ugarte Macías, Enrique Arnedo Bedoya, Federico José Mora Carazo Y Carlos Olle Bertrand.

Everything ready for the next stop on the circuit: Golf Montanyá.