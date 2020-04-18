Sandy and Junior will do one more show together! The brothers broke their promise to stop performing after the ‘Our Story’ tour ended and will release their voices in an intimate live next Tuesday (21). The ad stirred the web and generated positive comments among famous people like Thaeme, Sophia Valverde, Ticiane Pinheiro and many others. Check out!

Yes, there will be Sandy and Junior in the quarantine! The brothers moved the web by announcing a new show after a triumphant return in 2019. The duo, who initially would not perform any more after the end of the “Nossa História” tour, broke the promise and will perform live next Tuesday (21) at 8 pm on YouTube. “Live, guys! (…) Are we going to have fun together and do good?”, Celebrated Junior Lima in an Instagram post on Friday (17). The novelty moved social networks entitled to the celebration of several celebrities. Check out!

Sandy details live with Junior Lima: ‘How it all started’

Sandy also celebrated the novelty in partnership with her brother, Junior Lima. The singer warned that we will not see big productions and, in fact, a show that recalls the history of almost 20 years of the duo. “Me and Junior Lima are going to do our Live! Very intimate and indoors, how it all started. From our family to yours, with lots of love and music to help as many people as possible in this very delicate moment. (… ) It will be beautiful … We wait for you! “, Highlighted the singer along with the hashtag” Sandy and Junior at home “.

Sandy and Junior’s live will have a social function: ‘Sea of ​​love and donations’

Just like Gusttavo Lima’s live, Sandy and Junior’s show will have a social character. The pair will raise funds to help families that are affected by the coronavirus crisis. “For every real donated by you to Fome De Música during Live, the Casas Bahia Foundation will donate another R $ 1. We also thank our faithful partner ELO for embarking with us again in this sea of ​​love and donations”, pointed out the singer and the brother continued, “An invitation more than accepted for the benefit of many people who need our help.”

Famous celebrated Sandy and Junior’s live. Find out!

The announcement of the show at Sandy and Junior’s home rocked the web and the world of celebrities. Celebrities like Thaeme Mariôto, Vitória from the Anavitória duo, Milton Guedes, Fernanda Rodrigues and many others celebrated the novelty through social networks. “I already got my ice bucket. (Laughs) I love it! Congratulations on the beautiful attitude,” said Wanessa Camargo and Fernanda Gentil continued: “I died in quarantine! I’m ready.” The artists supported the initiative. “I love it! Too happy”, celebrated Ticiane Pinheiro and Sophia Valverde continued: “Yay !!! To remember one of the best shows I have ever been to. I will miss you and sing a lot with you”.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

