Another serious slip by Serena Williams before Roland Garros

The american Serena Williams was eliminated this Tuesday in her second match at the WTA 250 tournament in Parma (Italy) by the Czech Katerina siniakova, 68th player in the world (7-6, 6-2).

The player of the 23 Grand Slam tournaments had received an invitation to enter the draw, a week after her defeat in the first round of the WTA 1000 from Rome, where he returned to competition three months later. I had not competed since Australian Open.

In his first tie he had easily eliminated, 6-3 and 6-2, the Italian Lisa pigato, 17 years old and from the qualification. More complicated was their second date, and this was demonstrated by the success of Siniakova.

Serena Williams, 39, the eighth player in the world, suffered from a lack of automatisms, alternating the good (five aces) and the less good (seven double faults). He suffered three breaks.

It looks bad for Serena at Roland Garros, which begins on May 30. A fourth title in Paris would equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams. Although her record was paralyzed after being champion in Australia 2017, already pregnant with her daughter

In the quarterfinals, Siniakova will face the winner of Wednesday’s match between the French Caroline garcia, now trained by the Spanish Gabriel Urpi, and the German Anna-Lena Friedsam.