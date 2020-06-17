During the last episode of Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart, director Jason Reitman talked about the expected release of the Sony Pictures movie, ‘Ghostbusters beyond‘, a premiere dated March 19, 2021. Among other things, the filmmaker revealed that he has begun to develop a future new installment of Ghostbusters:

« I can’t tell you anything concrete, but we are working on another installment. We have a little more time and, as a director, I have never had the opportunity to pause, breathe and look at the film again. »

Regarding the delay of the new installment, Reitman said that it has not necessarily had to negatively affect the film, because in fact the extra time that he has been able to work on it has been extraordinarily valuable: « I have had a lot of time. I have spent all these days editing Ghostbusters ».

Young McMenna Grace (‘Captain Marvel’) will star in the film alongside Carrie Coon (‘Fargo’), who will play her mother. For his part, the young actor who participated in ‘Stranger Things’e’IT’, Finn Wolfhard will interpret one of the teenagers who will participate in the Sony Pictures film that will also feature Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and the rest of the original cast. Finally, Paul Rudd (Ant-Man at UCM) will play a teacher in this third installment.

Jason Reitman (‘Juno’) directs the project, which will be set in the same universe as the 1984 and 1989 films, and which will also include his father Ivan Reitman as producer. In addition to directing, Reitman has co-written the story alongside Gil Kenan (‘Monster House’, ‘Poltergeist’), taking on a responsibility his father already had with the first two films. Also curious is that the young Reitman had a small cameo in the second movie of ‘Ghostbusters’.

Ghostbusters Beyond centers on a family of a single mother named Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children, Trevor and Phoebe (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace), who move into a country home in Oklahoma. There they discover that something strange is happening in the neighborhood, with inexplicable tremors that shake the city. There’s an old mine nearby named after Ivo Shandor, who built the Manhattan skyscraper that channeled the forces of evil in the 1984 movie.

Paul Rudd plays a local teacher who has been documenting unexplained phenomena. The teacher befriends Callie and her children, whom she helps establish a connection between the strange events of today and the events of three decades ago.