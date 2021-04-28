Another Round director defends the remake with Leonardo DiCaprio

The announcement of the American remake of Another Round – 96% fell on the liver to not a few users of social networks, who filled Twitter with negative comments against the production. Now Thomas Vinterberg, director of the original film, raises his voice to defend the project that is already being developed in Hollywood. The Danish filmmaker agrees with the adaptation of the story that he had his hands down and even mentions that Mads Mikkelsen, the protagonist of Another Round, would not agree to participate in the remake even if asked. Read on for all the details.

Another Round it won the award for Best International Film during the night of the Oscars held last Sunday, April 25, and lovers of the seventh art were very satisfied with the decision of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Vinterberg presents the story of four friends who meddle in the world of alcohol with the aim of improving their lives and at first it works quite well, however, as time goes by, they begin to notice conditions in their environment and finally end up facing problems bitter swept away by their consumption of alcohol.

The American remake of Another Round Leonardo DiCaprio had been on the producers’ minds for a while, but it was only confirmed a day after the film took home the Best International Film award. But social media didn’t take it well, arguing that Americans are so lazy to read subtitles that they need to remake award-winning foreign films to see them. For its part, Thomas vinterberg is very much in agreement with the adaptation that Hollywood will make. Here are his words for IndieWire:

I have seen various interpretations of my work before. It is an interesting artistic thing to see how something grows in different versions. Now he is in the hands of the best actor you can get and, in addition to being a brilliant actor, he has made very smart decisions throughout his career. I feel like there is a lot of integrity in the decisions he made. I am full of hope and curiosity about what they are doing.

In social networks, the idea of ​​giving to Mads mikkelsen the lead role in the American remake of Another RoundAfter all, although he is of Danish origin, he can speak English very well. Vinterberg He also had a few words to say about it:

I will leave those kinds of decisions to the Appian Way and the dialogue I will have with them. I don’t know if Mads would do such a thing. My first thought would be to make a different interpretation. Asking the same actor to perform a different performance can be a bit confusing. But I will not be the main creative force in this. That would have to depend on the people who end up doing it.

Thomas vinterberg met this Tuesday with the people of Appian Way, the production company belonging to Leonardo Dicaprio. The remake of Another Round she is very serious and it is likely that those involved will want to make her a great award-winner in some future season.

The 2021 Oscars went down in history as the least seen. The ceremony lost more of its spark in this last edition and there were many critics who pointed out it as slow and boring; some even think that these awards have gradually lost their power and in the future they will remain a little in the future. Will the organizers be able to recapture that greatness that once caught everyone’s attention and earned them incredible audience numbers?

