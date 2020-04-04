Another Roll is back with Adal Ramones thanks to the quarantine | Instagram

The comedy show Another roll led by the driver Adal Ramones decided return together with its former members to give a message through a video where they share the importance of quarantining.

The famous Mexican program returned exclusively for this occasion, in order to warn people about the situation that is affecting the world and the importance of staying at home.

The original cast of Otro Rollo met in a video where each one participates from their houses.

Actor and footballer Mauricio Castillo shared the emotional video in your official account Instagram.

There are many who cannot stay at home and need to go out to work. There are many ways to support them. Find out how you can do it. We all need them. But you can #quedateencasa #estenoesotrorollomas “, wrote in the publication.

It was so surprise the appearance of all together in that video that has caused quite controversy in social networks where he is currently in trend since millions of Mexicans would love a return from the program.

The video that was published in the account of Mauricio and the other members, has more than a million reproductions, while on the social network of twitter It is full of comments about it.

What more calamities could happen?

-Adal Ramones returns with “Otro Rollo”

-Since one #Meteorite after another …

– CU (@CarlosUrquidiG)

April 3, 2020

In the video appear Adal Ramones, Yordi Rosado, Roxana Castellanos, Gaby Platas, Consuelo Duval, Eduardo España and Mauricio Castillo.

However, there is much people what express that nowadays it would not work a show like that so they wouldn’t want a comeback on television.

Otro Rollo was a Mexican program of comedy Y varieties that was broadcast live in the studios of Televisa every Tuesday at night, which was led by Adal Ramones.

This late show had its beginning on May 12, 1995 in the city of Puebla and unfortunately on Tuesday May 8, 2007 stopped broadcasting.

.