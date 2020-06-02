River Plate v Atletico Tucuman – Superliga 2017/18 | Gabriel Rossi / .
After close the Clausura 2020, it is time for the Mexican soccer squads to get in shape for the next tournament and this would include the make the necessary transfers in the next transfer period.
One of the teams that already started with these movements was the Monterrey Soccer Club which has already output two elements of utmost importance just last week: Marcelo Barovero and Leonel Vangioni.
? Thank you, Leonel “Piri” Vangioni, for your dedication to these colors and for always defending the shirt with Pride and Passion! ?
CHAMPION of @TheChampions, @LigaBBVAMX and @CopaMx! ???
Our #gratitude, best wishes and much success, #EnLaVidaYEnLaCancha? ⚪ pic.twitter.com/uLAVUtWF4n
– Rayados (from?) (@Rayados) May 26, 2020
Now it will be the turn of the Gang be strengthened in the face of Opening 2020 and apparently it would already be following players who wants to get their services.
According to various Argentine media, Scratched I would be interested in bidding for Carlos Azuqui, a 29-year-old forward who currently plays for Lanús from Argentina, but that is rumored not to continue in the South American team.
#LigaBBVAMX
CF Monterrey is interested in Carlos Auzqui, Argentine winger of the CA River Plate. #ESTUFA pic.twitter.com/2Bnw7YZYQ2
– MX Draft (@MXDraft) May 31, 2020
It was the same agent of the footballer born in Buenos Aires who released the news that Auzqui does not intend to continue in South American football and his next destination would be in Liga MX.
“The pass is from River, but it is very likely that he will go to Mexico “, Juan Carlos Oller revealed, his representative, in an interview with Un Buen Momento.
The attacker currently plays for the Garnet club, but your file belongs to River Plate, so if your pass with the locals is completed, would join the extensive list of players who are or have been active in the Millionaire bought by northerners.