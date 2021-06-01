Another rich country that gives away houses: houses for $ 500

Homes in a rural area of ​​Japan. Photo: Getty Images.

It does not happen only in Italy, Spain or the United States: other countries also face the problem of empty houses in rural areas.

In Japan, for example, there are more than 8 million unemployed (known in the country as akiya), and the government seeks to attract potential owners with incentives, giving them free or with considerable subsidies for renovation.

According to an Insider report, the Japan Land and Housing Survey, conducted every five years, recorded a record 8.49 million akiya in Japan in 2018. Many of these houses were left empty after the death of relatives or when people moved. The 2018 survey found a 3.2% increase in the number of akiya compared to 2013.

The report also indicated that 13.6% of Japan’s 62.42 million households were unoccupied. This trend was most pronounced in the prefectures of Wakayama, Tokushima, Kagoshima and Kochi, with home vacancy rates of more than 18%.

It should be taken into account that Japan has the highest proportion of the elderly in the world, with 28.7% of the total population. The country is experiencing a “super-aged” society in both rural and urban areas. The country is also home to a record 80,000 centenarians. By 2036, people aged 65 and over will make up a third of the population. Since 2011, the Japanese population has also shrunk.

The municipal governments solution

To counteract the effect of these demographic trends, cities like Tochigi and Nagano have “akiya banks.” They are websites developed by the city or municipal governments that list abandoned houses, some available for as little as 50,000 yen, the equivalent of $ 455.

The western Tokyo city of Okutama even gives away old, empty buildings for free, and some new residents have found creative ways to repurpose them, turning them into workshops and restaurants.

A vacant house in Kamakura, on the outskirts of Tokyo, on November 15, 2014. REUTERS / Thomas Peter

“The program not only helps the former owners, who were struggling to use the properties and pay taxes, but also the city by reducing the number of abandoned buildings that could collapse or pose risks in the future,” said an Okutama spokesman. to the Nikkei publication.

A successful initiative

And some of these programs have been successful. The Nikkei business daily reported that Mikasa, in the northern Hokkaido prefecture, saw an 11% decrease in its number of vacant houses as the city implemented subsidies for childcare and home purchases.

In addition, the city of Daisen, in Tottori prefecture, experienced a 7.9% drop in the number of vacant properties when the local government offered grants of 2 million yen ($ 18,229) to those who were renovating certain homes that are listed in its database.

In September, amid the Covid 19 pandemic, Nikkei reported a program through which remote workers who held a job in Tokyo while working from the field would receive a 1 million yen ($ 9,114) cash grant. Meanwhile, those setting up IT businesses in rural Japan can apply for a 3 million yen ($ 27,343) grant.

Only for Japanese

However, the incentives in Japan are aimed at citizens and residents, not foreigners without residence in the country, unlike the strategy adopted by Italy and the United States.

In Italy, the southern village of Cinquefrondi made headlines when it began selling houses for 1 euro ($ 1.14) to increase the town’s population. And the northern city of Locana offered the same incentive, adding another: Remote workers with children were offered 9,000 euros in cash ($ 10,971) to move there and fill their abandoned houses.

At the moment, the Japanese government is not expected to open incentives for foreigners to settle in rural areas.

