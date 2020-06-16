The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 would maintain many aspects of the design of its predecessor.

The most important launch that awaits us from here to the end of the year by Samsung is the Galaxy Note 20, the new installment of which we can say that it is the most charismatic device family of the Korean company. And, if Samsung maintains the calendar like these years ago, there is very little time for us to see it.

However, there is quite a few things about the terminal that, to this day, we don’t know, such as, for example, its design, which we have only seen in renderings that, we hope, come close to the final result that the company has been working on for a year.

And now, in the absence of months for its possible presentation, we have another render – also in video – that shows us to a certain extent How could the design of the device of the Korean company be, that would incorporate the design lines that it has used in the back of the Galaxy S20.

This would be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 according to this avant-garde render

According to rumors, on August 5 The presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 would take place worldwide, which would be accompanied by some of the new Samsung folding terminals. And two months after that presentation, These renderings created by WaqarKhanTech have come to light.

The truth is that it is a design that is quite familiar to us, somewhat more square in shape than the Galaxy S family, and that, as always, it has a space inside to locate the characteristic S-Pen of these terminals that we like so much and that gives this terminal that unique touch that no other mobile phone has.

The device’s front camera would stay in place, centered and in a hole in the screen that makes us never have the feeling that it is getting in the way. And after having tested the Galaxy S20 + I can tell you without fear of being wrong that, personally, it seems to me the best way to locate the front camera without resorting to the deployable mechanisms. A success on the part of the Koreans.

In the back of the Galaxy Note 20 we would find a completely smooth surface, with the exception of the module for the camera, which would also be located in the upper left, and that in this case it would have a quadruple rear camera, with three cameras – with quite large sensors, by the way – located in a vertical arrangement, along with another camera next to the central sensor, with the LED flash located just above the latter. The size of the sensors, quite large, very much in the style of the latest Apple terminals, is striking.

There are less than two months left so we can see, if everything goes well, the Galaxy Note 20, and like every year, It is one of the terminals that we look forward to the most, And it seems that Samsung this year will bring that important standardization in the camera modules that it has been looking for for years.

Follow all the Android news on our official Telegram channel, we are more than 50,000 members!

Follow Andro4all