The rain does not give respite in the Northeast. Several cities again recorded very high volumes of rain. In the last 24 hours, (between 10am yesterday (22pm) and 10am today), Cemaden – National Center for Monitoring and Natural Disaster Alerts, recorded 106.4 mm in the city of Timon, Maranhão and approximately 54 mm in the city of São Pedro da Água Branca.

In Pernambuco, in this same period, an extremely high volume of rain was observed in the city of Lajedo, it was 140.6 mm. Still according to the agency, in São Bento da Una it rained 82.6 and in the station called Altinho – APAC, in the city of Altinho 69, 4 mm were accumulated. In this city there are two more stations, the Prefecture station registered 63, 2 and the Altinho station, 65.2 mm.

Very high volumes of rain were also observed in Paraíba. According to data from Cemaden, a total of 117.2 mm were accumulated at the Liberdade station in the city of Patos. Another station in another part of the city called Belo Horizonte, registered 93, 2mm.

At the black cat station in the Paraíba city of Souza, 71 millimeters were accumulated.

In Salvador, the humid winds that blow from the sea also favored the formation of many charged clouds that caused heavy rains in the last 6 hours, according to CEMADEN. Between 5 am and 11 am today (23), 95.2 millimeters have already accumulated at the CAB station. At Pirajá station, 93.7mm, Mont Serrat 82, 8mm and Águas Claras station, 80.7mm. The situation is an alert for flooding in some parts of the city and sliding of slopes.

On the coast of Sergipe, rain has also been recorded in the last 6 hours. In Aracaju, the Cemaden Porto D Antas station registered 30.4 mm.

The day remains unstable today in these areas mentioned above. Many areas of instability continue to form over the course of the day and there is a warning of heavy rain and storm lures in some locations.

Photo: Jamile dos Santos – Salvador – BA

Next days

At least until the weekend, areas of instability will continue to encourage the formation of charged clouds over the northeastern north coast, coastal areas between Rio Grande do Norte and Paraíba and also in Salvador. Climatempo warns of high rainfall volumes with unstable weather and rain at any time, sometimes of heavy intensity.

