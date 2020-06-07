Ecuador registered this Sunday a new death of a prisoner infected with coronavirus, reported the National Service for Comprehensive Care of Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI).

An inmate who was transferred to the hospital for pneumonia from the El Turi prison, in the Andean basin (south), tested positive for covid-19 and after receiving “adequate medical attention in intensive care, however, this June 6 the doctors confirmed his death from the virus, “the agency said in a statement.

He added that 185 detainees were taken rapid tests in said prison, of whom 11 people tested positive for coronavirus and currently “are isolated with mild symptoms,” but warned that “if there are any complications, they will be immediately referred to different health homes in the city”.

In addition, the agency in charge of prisons in the country revealed the case of another inmate who was evacuated to a sanatorium to determine if she has the new coronavirus, without specifying more details.

The SNAI throughout the pandemic reported the death of three other inmates by covid-19: one in Quito and two others in the Ambato prison (south), where the authorities announced in mid-May that 70% of the 620 Inmates were infected, but the outbreak was controlled and twelve prisoners who were hospitalized returned to jail healthy.

According to prison authorities, around 500 detainees nationwide were infected with covid-19 in prisons in Ecuador, where there are some 38,000 people.

Ecuador, with 17.5 million inhabitants and which declared the presence of the coronavirus in February, is one of the hardest hit in Latin America by the pandemic, which leaves more than 43,000 cases, including 3,621 deaths.

Authorities also report 2,400 probable deaths from covid-19.

The prison overcrowding, which fell from 42% to 30% through alternative measures to prison during the pandemic, and the constant deadly fights among the detainees led the Ecuadorian government to declare a state of emergency in prisons between May and August 2019.

