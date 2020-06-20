© Hennepin County Sheriffs Office

Alexander Keung

J. Alexander Kueng became the second of four Minneapolis police officers charged with the murder of George Floyd to be released from prison after posting bail.

If convicted, the four defendants face up to 40 years in prison.

Kueng, 26, was released from the Hennepin County Jail last night just before 7:30 p.m., after serving his bail set at $ 750,000, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper.

He is one of three officers fired and accused of aiding and abetting a second-degree murder for his roles in the capture of Floyd before he died on Memorial Day, May 25, unleashing protests and legal reforms in different cities of the country.

His release follows that of rookie police officer Thomas Lane, 37, who managed to raise to pay his bail for the same amount through donations.

Lane was working his fourth shift when he held Floyd’s legs as supervisor Derek Chauvin put one knee to his neck for almost nine minutes.

Keung was also new to the police force and was on his third shift when he helped contain Floyd during the fatal arrest.

Another officer, Tou Thao, remains in jail, hoping to collect bail of $ 750,000. Chauvin also remains incarcerated on higher charges and a bond set at $ 1.25 million.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.