Another PlayStation exclusive game coming to Xbox Game Pass

The exclusive games have always been the strong card of PlayStationHowever, in this generation things are changing. Following the announcement of MLB The Show 21 on Xbox Game Pass, another game is outlined to repeat the dose: Person 5 Royal.

P-Studio’s popular RPG distributed by Atlus and SEGA could see the light of day on Xbox. The latest information comes from CrazyLeaksOnATrain, who revealed on Twitter that Persona 5 Royal is coming to Xbox and PC. The interesting thing is that the game would be available from day 1 on Xbox Game Pass.

Although CrazyLeaksOnATrain is not the most trustworthy person, this It’s not the first time we’ve heard that Persona 5 is coming to Xbox. A month ago, Jez Corden, editor of Windows Central, hinted that the game would be released on the Microsoft platform. Corden responded with a smiley to a tweet wishing Xbox fans could soon experience Persona games.

‘Persona 5’ is one of the most representative exclusive games on PlayStation

If the leaks are correct, Sony would lose one of the most representative series from their consoles. Even if Person 5 was planned for PlayStation 3, the game debuted on PlayStation 4 and it soon became one of the best RPGs on the console. Sales in the first week exceeded 337,000 units, which placed it as the best-selling game of the entire franchise.

After four years the developers released an improved version for the so-called PS4 Pro Person 5 Royal. The game includes new characters, music and a substantial change in the story. This version would be the one chosen to reach PC and Xbox Game Pass sometime in 2021, which would mean another loss for Sony.

Unlike MLB The Show: 21, which is a game developed by PlayStation Studios, Persona 5 Royal does not belong to a Sony studio. The franchise is owned by Atlus, who in mid-2020 released a Persona 4 Golden port on Steam. Although the original went on sale more than 10 years ago, the Steam version broke sales records and it became the most played RPG during its launch.

The latter would have been enough for Atlus to consider the potential of releasing a Persona 5 Royal adaptation on another platform. A game port for Steam would not be a problemAlthough the version for Xbox Game Pass would depend on previous agreements with Sony.

Currently Persona 5 is part of the PlayStation Plus Collection, a library of PS4 games that can be downloaded on the PS5.

