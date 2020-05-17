The Bills’ defensive lineman, Ed Oliver He is the fourth active player in the Nfl who has been arrested by the police in the past two days.

Oliver was arrested in Houston on charges of driving his vehicle while intoxicated and carrying a firearm illegally.

Last season’s rookie from BuffaloHe was driving in Houston when a motorist called 911 to report a Ford pickup truck that did not stay in one lane and was making dangerous movements in a construction zone.

After locating the vehicle and subduing Oliver, a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy asked for a certified DWI officer to the scene and a sobriety test was performed for the player who was found driving with an open container of alcohol between his legs. .

A subsequent search of Oliver’s vehicle found a gun but no drugs. Oliver was arrested and taken to Kingwood Hospital for a mandatory blood draw before being transported to jail.

Oliver, 22, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and one count of illegally carrying a weapon, according to the police report.

Oliver was the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft for the Bills and played at the University of Houston. On Saturday three players from the Nfl They were arrested.

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker turned himself in to police in the Broward Country Saturday on four counts of armed robbery and four other charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, as did Quinton Dubar of Seattle. Redskins’ Cody Latimer was arrested for shooting inside his home.

