Another Peruvian goal: Anderson Santamaría scored with Atlas in Liga MX

In the Peruvian duel in Liga MX, Anderson Santamaria put the tie in the duel between Atlas and Cruz Azul that ended in triumph for the last 3-2. The former player of Melgar’s goal was the momentary draw.

Cruz Azul had taken the lead at 9 ‘and Anderson put the tie at 38’ after a strong flush shot. The defender’s goal is the third since his arrival in Atlas.

However, in the second half, Cruz Azul, led by Juan Reynoso and where Yoshimar Yotún plays, got back up on the scoreboard with goals from Jonathan Rodríguez at 67 ‘and 79’. At the end of the match Milton Caraglio put the discount and 3-2 final.

Anderson has been a starter in Atlas for several dates and recovered his best level after a few months where he was as a substitute and where he was also separated from the club for a few days, due to not complying with health regulations.

On the side of the blue team, Juan Reynoso adds his tenth consecutive game with victory and is the only leader of the MX League.