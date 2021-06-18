another passing to the Olympics

Dominic Thiem, number five in the ATP ranking, announced this Thursday that will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics. The Austrian made his decision public shortly after the dissemination of the same decision by Spanish Rafael Nadal. Although, unlike Rafa, he will be at Wimbledon, which starts on June 24.

“I have sad news to announce to you. After talking with my team and analyzing the situation globally I have made the difficult decision not to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. “Thiem explained on the social network.

Look also

Thiem in the loss to Andújar at Roland Garros.

“For me, as for all athletes, participating in the Olympic Games to represent my country is a great honor and the decision has therefore been even more difficult to make. The year 2021 has not started for me as I would have liked and I don’t feel ready to play at my best in Tokyo. “Thiem argued.

Thiem had been eliminated in the first round of Roland Garros by Spanish Pablo Andújar.

The people that is here

What tennis players maintain their presence? The world number one, Novak Djokovic, and the Swiss Roger Federer are supported among those who will participate. Others: Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

The Argentines in the men’s box will be Diego Schwartzman and Guido Pella. Nadia Podoroska will be on the female side.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE