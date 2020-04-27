By Lucila Sigal, Natalia A. Ramos Miranda, Ana Isabel Martinez and Mónica Machicao

BUENOS AIRES / SANTIAGO / MEXICO CITY / LA PAZ, Apr 27 (.) – Confinement measures in Latin America are helping to delay the spread of COVID-19, but are having a darker and unwanted consequence: an increase in cases of domestic abuse, in a region where almost 20 million women and girls already suffer sexual and physical violence.

In cities in the region, from Buenos Aires to La Paz, Santiago, São Paulo and Bogotá, families and individuals have been confined to their homes in an unprecedented way, allowing them to leave only for emergencies or basic purchases.

The region’s economies and jobs have been hit hard, generating tensions that analysts say are causing an increase in domestic violence against women, who are often less likely to ask for help or file a criminal complaint through the channels. normal.

“The increase in violence has not surprised us, it is the undoing of violence that was already installed in the subject,” said Eva Giberti, founder of the program Victims Against Violence in Argentina, under which a telephone line operates where women they can call to report abuse.

“The social norms of coexistence perhaps were limiting it a little,” added the prestigious psychologist and writer.

The emergency telephone line 137, which depends on the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, registered a 67% increase in the calls of women who ask for help in April compared to the same month of 2019. A second line, 144, saw a 40% increase in calls since the government ordered mandatory national isolation on March 20.

There are still no official figures for femicides in Argentina during the pandemic, although an observatory reported that the number had doubled. Government estimates prior to the coronavirus outbreak indicated that a woman is killed every 23 hours in the country.

“Just as it was now understood that the coronavirus is a pandemic and people’s risk is being put ahead of the country’s GDP, well, it seems to me that this is also a pandemic,” said Lucía Vassallo, director of the documentary “Line 137” which addresses the issue of domestic violence and premiered last week on the internet.

The scourge is plaguing Latin America, a region that already suffered high levels of violence against women.

“In a situation of confinement, what is happening is that women are locked up with their own perpetrators in situations where they have very limited exits,” said María Noel Baeza, regional director of UN Women.

The United Nations agency said in a report on Wednesday an increase in violence in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia and a doubling of the number of femicides in Argentina during the quarantine.

“Last year we had 3,800 femicides in the region. How many are we going to have this year, when in Argentina we have one femicide every 14 hours?” Added Baeza.

In Chile, the Minister for Women said that calls to a helpline had increased 70% in the first weekend of quarantine. The Government has strengthened counseling channels and sought ways to keep shelters open for women at risk.

Evelyn Matthei, mayor of the wealthy municipality of Providencia, said calls asking for help from a local office that provides legal, psychological and social assistance had increased 500% during the quarantine.

However, formal reports of domestic violence show an 18.6% drop in early April, a trend also seen in other regions, which the UN and local prosecutors in Chile said was because women had more restrictions than movement.

“This probably has to do with violence inside the home but in that the woman cannot go out, she does not dare to go out,” said Matthei.

Erika Maira, Victims Manager of the Chilean National Prosecutor’s Office, added that quarantine was the main cause since it “hinders free access to report” these crimes.

In the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, which has been hit hardest by the pandemic and imposed strict isolation measures, there was a 45% increase in cases of violence against women in which the police intervened last month, compared to a year earlier, according to the Brazilian Forum on Public Safety expert group.

In Mexico, complaints of domestic violence climbed about a quarter in March from the previous year, official data showed.

“Since we are in confinement, there has been an increase in reports of family violence, although most of the reports are for psychological violence,” said Blanca Aquino, director of the Municipal Institute for Women of Veracruz, the Mexican state with the highest femicide rate in the country.

Arusi Unda, of the feminist organization Brujas del Mar, said that at the beginning of the confinement there were more complaints from neighbors who heard fights in other houses, as well as an increase in cases of “digital violence” and that now many women are asking for help to escape.

“Now there are many women asking for advice on how to leave the house and take their children without the couple later wanting to take them away by legal means,” she said.

In Colombia, daily calls for domestic violence to a national phone line rose nearly 130% during the first 18 days of quarantine in the country, according to government data. This week, the quarantine was extended until May 11.

Marta Dillon, an Argentine journalist and one of the founders of the “Ni Una Menos” women’s movement, said that women around the world were looking for ways to unite to fight the issue.

“Male violence increased by the conditions of quarantine, of social isolation, is not something that only happens in Argentina (…) We have been saying it feminists in Italy, in Turkey, in the United States. We are plotting a document among ourselves common to bring it out, “he said. (Report by Lucila Sigal in Buenos Aires, Natalia Ramos in Santiago, Mónica Machicao in La Paz, Julia Symmes Cobb in Bogotá and Pedro Fonseca in Río de Janeiro. Edited by Adam Jourdan)